PML-N threatens to drag Imran to court over claim of Rs10bn offer

LAHORE: Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's speech on Friday, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Imran Khan was about to fall in a hole he was digging for others.

"PTI's legal accountability will start from May 3," he said. "If Khan is unable to validate his allegation of the Rs 10bn offer with a proof, we will take the liar to the legal and public's court."

The minister remarked that disgrace and ill-fate are PTI's fate. "Imran and his comrades have gone berserk for a few days of power," he said.

Rafique alleged that the public was fooled on the premise of change by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1970 and Imran Khan in 2013.

"Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's (PML-N) successful rally in Swat is proof of the public's lack of trust in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government," the federal minister said. "Mian Nawaz Sharif's worker Ameer Muqam alone is sufficient to face Imran and his party workers [in elections]."

Earlier on Friday, Khan challenged his opponents, saying that those who want to know the name of the person who made the Rs10 billion offer to stay mum over the Panama case, can take him to court.

Imran Khan said that he gathers people not for himself but for the country, as he addressed the first rally of the party since the announcement of the Panama case verdict.

He said that he’s not revealing the name of the one who tried to bribe him, only out of consideration that the person would be forced to go out of business due to vengeful activities.

