WATCH: Shahid Kapoor dances with daughter Misha in adorable video

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the best dancers in Bollywood who never leaves a chance to entertain his fans.

Shahid Kapoor has been sharing pictures of his daughters on his Instagram which has always left the internet fall in love with her.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen dancing with his daughter Misha.

The video looks adorable in which Shahid is dancing to the tunes of Michael Jackson, and little Misha is matching him step by step.

Shahid Kapoor and Delhi girl Mira Rajput got married in March 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016.

Check the cute video below!

#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Apr 29, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

