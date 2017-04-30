Ancient Roman port to get facelift

A once-towering, ancient Roman temple will be brought back to its original grandeur in Israel.



Archaeologists have begun excavations around the 2,000-year-old site located in the seaside town of Caesarea, once a vibrant Roman metropolis built in the honour of Emperor Augustus Caesar. The $27-million restoration seeks to turn this archaeological site into a top tourist attraction in Israel.



Doron Ben-Ami, an archaeologist with Israel Antiquities Authority, commented on the matter, saying “The whole experience of the visitor would be completely different. [They] will be able to sense the atmosphere and actually to understand the essence of the building. This is something that you don't get at any other archaeological site today.”



According to historians, the temple once loomed above the ancient skyline and could be seen from ships travelling to the Holy Land.

