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Istanbul's historic iron church stands as symbol of Ottoman-era craftsmanship

Unique Bulgarian Orthodox landmark assembled from iron pieces transported from Vienna
By
Tariq Moin Siddiqui
|

Published May 23, 2026

Picture shows outside view of historic Saint Stephen Church building in Turkiyes Istanbul city. — reporter
Picture shows outside view of historic Saint Stephen Church building in Turkiye's Istanbul city. — reporter

ISTANBUL: The picturesque city of Istanbul, located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, continues to preserve centuries of history alongside modern development, with the historic Saint Stephen Church remaining one of its most remarkable architectural landmarks.

Situated along the famous Golden Horn waterway in central Istanbul, the church was established after members of the Bulgarian Orthodox Christian community requested Ottoman Sultan Abdulaziz to help preserve their place of worship.

The Ottoman ruler decided to replace the old church in Istanbul’s Balat district with a unique structure overlooking the Golden Horn.

Tour guide Yagmur Baskaya Ates said Sultan Abdulaziz issued a decree for the project in 1870, after which designs for the church were prepared. Iron materials required for the construction were arranged from Vienna and Austria before being transported to Istanbul through the Black Sea route.

Large iron sections of the beautifully designed Saint Stephen Church were manufactured in Vienna and later assembled piece by piece on the shores of the Golden Horn in Balat, creating a rare architectural masterpiece.

Picture shows an interior view of Saint Stephen Church. — reporter/File
Picture shows an interior view of Saint Stephen Church. — reporter/File

The church altar was gilded with financial support from the Saint Stephen Church Foundation of Bulgaria and donations collected from the community.

A grand reopening ceremony for the restored Saint Stephen Orthodox Church was held in 2018, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

The 19th-century landmark is recognised today as the world’s only functioning Bulgarian Orthodox church constructed entirely from iron, making it one of Istanbul’s most unique historical attractions.

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