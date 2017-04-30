Pakistanis in Berlin hold vigil to remember Mashal Khan

Pakistani and German academics and social activists gathered at Potsdamer Platz to protest against the brutal killing of Mashal Khan at the hands of an enraged mob on unfounded allegations of blasphemy.

The vigil was organised in remembrance of the young Pakistani student of the Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan lynched by a mob on April 13.

Organised by the forum ‘Critical Pakistan’, the demonstration was attended by various Pakistan students and members of the civil society.

Critical Pakistan is a space for Pakistanis in Berlin to meet, organise, and critically discuss issues in Pakistan, the diaspora, and beyond.

Speaking at the gathering, students and intellectuals appealed to Pakistan’s government to ensure the upholding of rule of law and set an example by giving severe punishments to the perpetrators.

Several demonstrators held placards which read #JusticeForMashal.

Masud Mirza, lecturer at Humboldt University, speaking to Geo.tv said that Islam gives a message of tolerance for all including those with different opinions and faith. However, certain elements in Pakistan are trying to promote extremism under the name of blasphemy. He called upon intellectuals and journalists in the country to come out and condemn such brutality.

Dr. Sana Alimia from Zentrum Moderner Orient Berlin condemned the brutal killing and said that those who have committed such horrible crime should be persecuted in a court of law.

Another Pakistani PhD student Irtaza said he attended the demonstration to express solidarity with Mashal Khan and said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

