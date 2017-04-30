Boxer Amir Khan focusing just on his career now

LONDON: Pakistani-origin British boxer Amir Khan says he is no longer stressing about his family problems and wants to focus on his career now.

In an interview with Geo News, he said that the coming next two years are integral for him. “The next two years are going to be big for me. They will be biggest and most serious years for me,” said the boxer who has recently completed two-month training in the US.

“I know I am 30 already and I don’t want to box for too long,” he remarked.

On his next fight, he said that it will either be in Dubai, US or UK. Though, he said he would prefer if it is in Dubai as his fans from Pakistan can come see the fight then.

“I don’t know about the opponent as yet,” he said, adding that the name of the opponent will be revealed after Ramazan. Till then, the boxer is busy in his training.

Sharing his future plans, he said that he wants to go towards managing boxing events. “I want to bring boxers from Pakistan to Britain and take boxers from here to fight there,” he explained.

As for his other aspirations, he remarked that he really loves charity and social work.

He also said that he plans to open up an orphanage and hospital in Pakistan. “We want to help [people in] Pakistan,” he shared, adding that there are so many orphans in the country.

He said that he will ensure that people are provided free food at the facilities.

Moreover, he spoke about how his trip to Thar functioned as an eye-opening experience for him. “It was very upsetting and hard to see innocent children with no drinking water.”

He added that he then wanted to build 200 wells in the area, and he completed this project. He is also supporting a school in the area. Moreover, he is managing another project in which solar panels will be installed so that people have access to electricity.

