Print Story
X

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news

RREUTERS

Sci-Tech
Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
A 3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration picture made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Related Stories

Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday.

The channel, which is yet to be named and is expected to begin operations this fall, would be announced Monday, WSJ said.

Twitter's user growth has stalled in the past few quarters and the company has been trying to convince advertisers that it will strengthen its user base. As part of its efforts, it has updated its product offerings including live video broadcasts from its app and launched new features to attract users.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in an internal memo last October one of the company's missions was defined as being the "people's news network".

Twitter has made a push into news and sports on mobile devices last year and this foray could pique the interest of a media company as an acquirer, analysts have said.

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news was posted in Sci-Tech of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 01, 2017 and was last updated on May 01, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo Tech, Geo Science, Tech New, Science News, Geo Sci-tech, Sci-tech, World News, Global News, Breaking News, International, International News, Latest News, Latest Tech News, Tech News, Tech Updates, Jack Dorsey, Twitter, Twitter Inc. Permanent link to the news story "Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140081-Twitter-partners-with-Bloomberg-for-streaming-TV-news.

GEO TV NETWORK