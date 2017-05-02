German Chancellor concludes visit to UAE

ABU DHABI: German Chancellor Angela Merkel concluded her short official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Monday. She held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on the conflicts in Yemen, Libya and Syria as well as strengthening economic ties.

Both the leaders reviewed the bilateral relations covering political, economic and development areas. The meeting was also attended by National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The German leader was in Saudi Arabia for talks on Sunday and is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The official news agency WAM of the UAE stated that the two parties addressed the latest regional developments regarding Syria, Libya and Yemen and the efforts of both countries to combat extremist and terrorist groups, and their mutual co-ordination to support the stability and security in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed briefed Chancellor Merkel about the UAE’s vision of a safe, stable and prosperous region.

The two figures discussed developments in the international system and their implications, as well as the need for communication and dialogue among major international players to agree on a positive understanding to support global peace and stability.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stressed that the UAE attaches great importance to its relationship with Germany and "is keen to develop and promote this relationship in all areas in the best interest of both countries and their people, while supporting mutual efforts to establish an efficient UAE-German stance to address regional and international instability."

The UAE is also playing a more assertive military and political role across the region, and Abu Dhabi and Berlin could find increasing areas of mutual interest.

In the fight against Daesh, Germany has helped arm and train Kurdish forces fighting the extremist group, and established a UN-administered fund jointly with the UAE to help with reconstruction and governance efforts in territory reclaimed from Daesh.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also called for greater German participation to support stability and development with the help of global influence of Germany and Chancellor Merkel.

"The UAE-Germany relations are well established and based on a close partnership that reflects the belief of both countries about their mutual importance, and the need to provide institutional frameworks for consultation, dialogue, understanding and joint action to develop ways of enlarging the scope of their mutual interests, while investing in potential of co-operation and achieving greater political, economic, cultural and security understanding," Sheikh Mohamed said.

The UAE is the first trade partner of Germany in the Gulf and Arab region. The volume of trade exchange between the two countries stood at US$16 billion, and was increasing due to economic and trade co-operation that provide great potential and incentives, especially in technology, space, renewable energy, tourism and other areas.

