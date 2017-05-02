Print Story
X

WATCH: Video of two fighting gators will leave you scared as hell

WDWeb Desk

Amazing
WATCH: Video of two fighting gators will leave you scared as hell

If you want to know how scary nature can then look no further than these two angry gators. 

A YouTuber derekreed36d got lucky enough to get the chance of capturing the holy grail of nature i.e two terrifying alligators whaling on each other at the 18th hole of a golf course in North Carolina.  

The video shows a 12-foot alligator and an eight-foot alligator getting into a real scuffle which looks scary as hell.

While it's also fun to watch the video, but also a staunch reminder to leave gators alone, do not go into any lakes.

Watch the video below!

WATCH: Video of two fighting gators will leave you scared as hell was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 02, 2017 and was last updated on May 02, 2017. This news story is related to Alligator, Violent, Video, Youtube, Amazing, Geo Amazing. Permanent link to the news story "WATCH: Video of two fighting gators will leave you scared as hell" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140188-WATCH-Video-of-two-fighting-gators-will-leave-you-scared-as-hell.

GEO TV NETWORK