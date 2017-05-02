WATCH: Video of two fighting gators will leave you scared as hell

If you want to know how scary nature can then look no further than these two angry gators.

A YouTuber derekreed36d got lucky enough to get the chance of capturing the holy grail of nature i.e two terrifying alligators whaling on each other at the 18th hole of a golf course in North Carolina.

The video shows a 12-foot alligator and an eight-foot alligator getting into a real scuffle which looks scary as hell.

While it's also fun to watch the video, but also a staunch reminder to leave gators alone, do not go into any lakes.

Watch the video below!

