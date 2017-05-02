WhatsApp finally bringing its most awaited feature

Every WhatsApp user deals with one of the most irritating things while using the networking app.

Because of things like group chats and people messaging you all day, sometimes the most important chats can get lost in the shuffle.

But the messaging service has now finally come up with a solution for it!

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that'll make it a whole lot easier to manage your chats.

According to Android Police, WhatsApp is testing a feature that would allow you to pin chats, keeping them at the top of the chat list even if you get messages from other users.

Much relieved?

To pin a chat, users can tap and hold on the chat, and a pin logo will appear on the top bar along with the delete, mute and archive logos.

Users can pin up to three chats, and can easily unpin any of the three chats to add another.

via GIPHY

The feature is currently being tested on the beta version of the Android app which users can get by opting into the beta group here.

Since the feature is only in beta, there's no guarantee that it will be rolled out to all users, but for the sake of our lost messages.

0



0





