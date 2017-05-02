These comfy sleep pods for long-haul flight crews are making the internet jealous

Long-haul flights seem so painful and they sure are but not for all.

Surprised? Let us tell you why.

Virgin Australia has shared photos of its rest areas onboard its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and it's no wonder why their staff looks so fresh.

This is the reason the long-haul flights are not a pain for everyone and why would they be when you have such cozy place to rest in.

On flights between Sydney and Los Angeles, which can be up to 15 hours long, the crew takes designated breaks of 4 hours each.

"There are two rest areas on board our Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, located above the Business Class and Economy cabins at either end of the aircraft and after main meal service, breaks are allocated to ensure that the right amount of crew always remain on deck to assist guests," the post reads.

For cabin crew, there are eight single beds located above the economy cabin, complete with sheets, blankets, and pillows.

While they are allowed to rest, two pilots always need to be on the flight deck at all times.

Their rest area is located above the business class cabin, where the pilots can sleep in the two beds available and use the in-flight entertainment system.

Yeah, it's better than your job.

