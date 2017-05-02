PM mocks opposition rallies, vows to end electricity woes

LAYYAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday promised that the electricity problem will be done away with and announced development projects for farmers in the city.

Addressing a rally, the prime minister also took aim at his political opponents and said that the strength of attendees in rallies held in Islamabad was next to nothing.

The Prime Minister said that his adversaries and the enemies of the country do not want Pakistan to progress and CPEC to be completed.

“Their agenda is to lie, hurl accusations and name-calling”, he added.

He said that the adversaries have never talked about development in the last four years. The enemies do not want to see motorways and roads being constructed.

“Adversaries use abusive language every day. We don’t respond abuse with abuse”, PM Nawaz added.

He said that the bridge on Indus River will be completed at a cost of Rs7 billion that will link Layyah and Taunsa. He said the bridge will also reduce distance of 180 kilometres to just 24 kilometres enabling people to reach Indus Highway from Layyah in 30 minutes.

Nawaz Sharif also announced provision of gas to Chowk Azam, Keror and Fatehpur areas. He also announced Health Cards for Layyah.

He said PML-N believes in serving the people and is striving hard to kerb load-shedding on permanent basis, for which 10,000 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national grid by next year.

He said our opponents have failed to serve in the provinces where they are in power.

