World Asthma Day observed across the globe
Photo: courtesy World Health Organization

ISLAMABAD: World Asthma Day was observed on Tuesday with an aim to reduce the environmental pollution across the world.

Asthma is a common chronic inflammatory disease which is characterised by variable and recurring symptoms such as reversible airflow obstruction, bronchospasm, wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.

According to latest reports by World Health Organization, over two hundred and thirty five million people across the globe suffer from asthma. Some of the common triggers of asthma include allergens and tobacco smoke.

This year theme of the day is 'Asthma: Better Air, Better Breathing' to highlight the resurging environmental pollution and its hazardous impacts on health.

It is a global initiative to raise awareness regarding the respiratory condition and the most effective ways to control and treat it. Its diagnosis is usually made based on the pattern of symptoms and/or response to therapy over time.

Although asthma can’t be cured, but effective management strategies can help control it.

WHO also shared posts on social media to raise awareness regarding the chronic disease. 

 

