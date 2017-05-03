Snake slithers into the house of the guy filming it

If you live in some wild area and have a habit of leaving the door of your house open then it can be a huge problem for you.

A Redditor JRM2 encountered a similar experience when he was filming a snake outside his house.

The snake which was calmly creeping around his property was being filmed by JRM2 who had not the slightest idea what is gonna happen next.

The snake which slipped behind a ladder was seen slithering inside the house in a matter of few seconds through a sliding door that was left open

Luckily, it does not appear that this is a venomous snake.

Watch the video!

0



0





