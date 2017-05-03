Customs department impounds 35 smuggled cars in Karachi

Related Stories Suspect killed, gangsters among eight held in Karachi

KARACHI: Customs officials impounded 35 illegally smuggled cars in Karachi, on Tuesday.

In a crack down on non-custom paid cars, customs officials seized numerous luxury cars with fake number plates and registration papers including Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Surf, and sports utility vehicles, deputy collector Ali Raza said.

"The cars were illegally brought in the city, without paying customs duty," Raza said.

Influential members of the society called the customs department to request the release of the cars, sources told Geo News.

Earlier on April 27, in an ongoing crackdown against smuggling of donkey hides, the customs department seized an additional 300 hides from a warehouse in Mauripur.

In a press conference, Deputy Collector Customs Ali Raza revealed that the raid was conducted on the information given by the smuggling suspects, who were arrested during an operation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 on Thursday.

One Chinese national and six others, including a woman, were arrested for involvement in the heinous crime. It was revealed that the hides were brought illegally from Lahore to be smuggled abroad.

