Customs seize 300 donkey hides from Karachi’s Mauripur

KARACHI: In an ongoing crackdown against smuggling of donkey hides, Customs department seized additional 300 hides from a warehouse in Mauripur on Thursday.

In a press conference, Deputy Collector Customs Ali Raza revealed that the raid was conducted on the information given by the smuggling suspects, who were arrested during an operation in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 on Thursday.

One Chinese national and six others, including a woman, were arrested for involvement in the heinous crime. It was revealed that the hides were brought illegally from Lahore to be smuggled abroad.

There were about eight hides in one sack, revealed SSP West Faisal Abdul Chachar, adding that one hide is sold for approximately Rs25,000.

Raza added that the police and Customs working to counter smuggling of donkey hides.

