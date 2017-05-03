Large cache of weapons, ammunition seized from vehicle on Indus highway

Related Stories Police foil major terror bid in Sheikhupura

KOHAT: Police arrested one person and recovered arms and ammunition from his vehicle on the Indus Highway on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the suspect vehicle was hailed by the highway police during a regular stop and search at the Kohat tunnel checkpost and recovered 15 pistols, numerous rifles and thousands of live cartridges.

Security sources added, that the arms and ammunition were allegedly being transferred from Darra Adam Khel to Punjab.

Police on May 1 recovered a huge cache of arms from a car in Kot Pindi Das in Sheikhupura and arrested two suspects. Approximately, a hundred rifles including Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, and a thuosands of bullets from a car were recovered.

The accused were transporting the weapons from Islamabad to Lahore via the road, the Motorway Police told Geo News. While the car managed to avoid all security checks from Islamabad to Sheikhupura, the driver fled the spot after the car was searched.

0



0





