PBA says satisfied over revocation of Axact’s TV licences

ISLAMABAD: PAKISTAN Broadcaster’s Association (PBA) on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over revocation of Axact’s TV channel license.

“PBA on behalf of all electronic media industry of Pakistan, expresses satisfaction over the step finally taken by PEMRA to revoke the licenses being held by individuals who supervised fraud and extortion on an international scale”, a PBA statement read.

The statement said that PBA wants to further specifically point out that Axact has been prosecuted in USA by US Justice Department and an Axact employee has confessed to being part of a 140 million dollar fake degree scam run through Axact’s Pakistan offices. And that evidence against Axact has also been handed over to the FIA by FBI.

“PBA had also appealed to the courts, PEMRA and Govt that Axact channels should also be investigated for their sources of funds. Axact Channels have been airing for more than 6 months themselves saying on air that they are not accepting any advertising due to their “patriotism”, but where are the expenses being paid from? Authorities in PEMRA and SECP should ask through what is their source of income as their paid up capital is in millions, yet billions of rupees have been spent on infrastructure and other expenses, mostly all in cash”, the statement added.

0



0





