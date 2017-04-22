Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in IOK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Budgam district on Saturday evening in occupied Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Hayatpora area of Chadoora in the district.
Locals said that during the operation innocent civilians were beaten by Indian troops, leading to clashes between Indian troops and the youth.
