Kendall Jenner came all the way down to India for a fire photoshoot!

Shots from 21-year-old model Kendall Jenner’s photo session for Vogue India have been revealed and we just can’t keep our cool.

(Image courtesy: Vogue India)

(Image courtesy: Vogue India)

(Image courtesy: Vogue India)

Kendall Jenner for VOGUE India! Print on sale at Mira Mira to benefit Girl Rising India. Purchase via https://shop.miramira.tv #MarioTestinoXVogueIndia Posted by Mario Testino on Wednesday, 3 May 2017

Celebrated fashion photographer Mario Testino was behind the camera in the photoshoot that took place in Jaipur’s Samode Palace. The images are included in the magazine’s Collector’s Edition, which marks its 10th anniversary.

In an interview with Vogue India’s Priya Tanna, Testino commented on how he views the models transcending from Gisele Bündchen’s time to that of Jenner, filled with daily Instagram selfies. “For me, they were and are all new models. They bring life, fun, stories and ideas. They’re pretty similar, you know, all of them,” he said.

The famed lensman says despite the decades, the gist remains the same. ”They’re solid good girls—fun, clever, sexy. They have it,” he added.

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, model Kelly Gale, Hopper Penn – son of Sean Penn, and Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput accompanied Jenner, styled by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

The young model, with regard to her time in India, said, “This will probably be my most memorable shoot with him because I flew all the way down to India for it," BuzzFeed reported.

Testino in March photographed Snow White and the Huntsman actress Kristen Stewart for V Magazine.

