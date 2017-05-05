This 'destroyed' pair of sneakers will only cost you $1,425

Related Stories American store's fake mud jeans take lumberjacking a bit too far

After ripped jeans and muddy jeans being sold for hundred of dollars, the fashionistas are up with something new.

As though the fashion industry hasn't put us through enough in 2017, Maison Margiela is now selling "destroyed" sneakers for $1,425.

Um.. yes! It's actually true.

The sneakers — for sale at Neiman Marcus — with its distressed look and torn pieces of leather that appear stapled to the body of the shoe are worth more than you can even imagine.

While the chunks of the sneaker's exterior are missing, the tongue's been slashed to reveal its interior stuffing and any remaining leather is scuffed beyond repair.

And if you're planning to buy them we are here to tell you that it can all be yours for the price of your house rent or something.

So, why not tear your own shoes apart and head out?

