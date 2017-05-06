Can you guess which Bollywood song is the most viewed song on Youtube?

Everybody has their favourite Bollywood songs which they're crazy for but does your favourite song is also the most popular one?

Let's find out!

We have got four most viewed Bollywood songs on the Youtube but can you guess which bags the first position?

Well, Befikre's 'Nashe si charh gai' is the one.

Ranveer Singh starer Befikre may not have set the box-office on fire, but the songs had not only caught everyone’s attention but have sent people into the frenzy.

The Arijit Singh track of Befikre has smashed all the previous YouTube records by becoming the most-viewed Hindi song of all time.

The song has even outpaced some of the popular chartbusters of 2016-2017 to become the #1 Hindi song on YouTube.

On release, Nashe Si Charh Gayi first shattered YouTube’s record for most views for a Hindi movie song in a 24-hour timespan. And within six months of its release, the song has clocked a whopping 234 million views on YouTube, not only becoming one of the fastest Hindi movie videos to surpass the 200 million view mark but also attain the #1 position as the most-viewed Hindi song on the video-sharing platform.

Well, that's just not it.

Within six months of its release, the song has clocked a whopping 234 million views on YouTube, not only becoming one of the fastest Hindi movie videos to surpass the 200 million view mark but also attain the #1 position as the most-viewed Hindi song on the video-sharing platform.

Currently, Befikre official assets and UGC videos collectively count north of 1 billion views on YouTube alone.

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor have also shared their happiness on their social media accounts as the song broke all the records.

0



0





