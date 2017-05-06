Former AJK PM pleads case for oppressed Kashmiris during Europe visit

BERLIN: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood attended important meetings at German foreign ministry while on a two-day visit to Berlin.

Mahmood held a meeting with Stefan Röken, Head of Division Pakistan and Afghanistan at German Foreign Office in Berlin and also briefed the representatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation on the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Barrister Mehmood said: “We have lots of expectation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Under her leadership, Germany helped millions of Syrian refugees. She is internationalist and we expect that chancellor will raise the voice for the oppressed Kashmiris.”

He added that his German counterparts have expressed serious concerns about the “open-ended human rights violations in IoK”.

In response to the incessant ceasefire violation along the Line of Control by Indian forces, the former AJK prime minister said that the Indian army has always taken such measures to divert attention from sufferings of innocent Kashmiris.

He warned that the international community should not underestimate the cost of the confrontation at the LoC between two nuclear powers.

Barrister Mehmood will also travel to seven more countries including the UK, Sweden, France, Belgium and the USA to plead the case of the oppressed Kashmiris.

