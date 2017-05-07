Very hot weather likely in upper Sindh, south Punjab: MET

A shallow westerly wave persisted in the upper areas of the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department reported on Sunday.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country; while very hot weather is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab in the next twenty-four hours.

Read more: 7 easy hacks to beat the heat

Light rain and thunderstorms are expected at a few places in Makran, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Past weather

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, Bannu and Parachinar were affected by rain and thunderstorm.

Rainfall in last 24 Hours (mm)

KP Parachinar 04, Bannu 02.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures

Dadu, Larkana, Sukkur 48°C, Sibbi, Jacobabad 47°C, Chhor, Padidan, Rohri, Rahim yar khan, Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C.

Data courtesy: Pakistan Meteorological Department

0



0





