British-Pakistani boxer to fix opponent’s teeth for free

MANCHESTER: British-Pakistani dentist Arthif Daniel also known as Dr Hitman in the boxing circle is preparing for his next professional fight in Bolton this weekend.

His opponent is unconfirmed as of yet but he has promised free dental treatment for his opponent if he loses any of his teeth in the ring.

Arthif, who has five professional wins and has two controversial losses to his name, is the only qualified dentist and a professional boxer in the British Boxing Board of Control and the Nevada State Athletic Commission in the US.

Arthif started boxing at the age of eight but his parents wanted him to focus on his studies become a dentist. However, he continued his training as a boxer and trained others at the King's College London.

Originally from London, he now resides in Manchester.

Speaking about his ring name, he explained that the name “was inspired by Tommy 'Hitman' Hearns, a boxer from the 1980s; the 'Dr' part was inspired by the heavyweight champions, the Klitschko brothers, who both hold doctorates. They are known as Dr Steel Hammer and Dr Iron Fist. "

However, he also spoke about few of the setbacks in his boxing career earlier on. “I was excited to finally commence my amateur boxing career back in 2009 but was stopped in my tracks by new rules set by the Amateur Boxing Association of England that banned participants from sporting a beard on health and safety grounds,” he said.

He explained that his came as a “huge shock” and a “massive disappointment” for him. Now, he is a fully licensed professional boxer.

Arthif has spent time training in Las Vegas with former world champion and Hall of Famer, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, of the Floyd Mayweather Boxing Gym, and has also trained alongside Floyd Mayweather Jr.



Boxer striking a pose with former world champion and Hall of Famer, Eddie Mustafa Muhammad

In January, he caught up with Floyd in New York at the Badou Jack and James Degale world title bout.

Floyd even took time to record a special message of endorsement for Dr Hitman's fight in February. He was also invited to attend Floyd's huge red carpet 40th birthday in Los Angeles, earlier this year.

In addition to Floyd Mayweather, Arthif also gave a special mention to two of his close friends, who he says have also helped him immensely with his boxing: Danny Williams - one time conqueror of the fearsome Mike Tyson and British-Pakistani Olympic medalist and former world champion, Amir Khan.

"Danny and Amir helped me a lot with my boxing, especially during the transition as a professional. They always give me advice regarding my career and my boxing. I sometimes train at Amir's gym in Bolton and have trained with him a few times in San Francisco.”

“It is great to have the support of someone like Amir, who has already achieved so much in the sport. He is one of the most talented and best boxers in the world and still has a lot to give to the sport of boxing. God Willing, he becomes a world champion for a third time and I'm looking to his return to the ring in November," he added.

