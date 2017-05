Related Stories Not just rolling wheels, PSX is on a highway

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended Tuesday on a positive note with the benchmark KSE-100 index experiencing an increase of 137 points. The index closed at 51,073 points.

During the session, 191 million shares worth an estimated Rs 17.4 billion were traded.

The index continues to experience all-time highs and on Monday closed at 50,935 points. The market closed up by 1,083 points with 326 million shares worth Rs 20 billion changing hands.

