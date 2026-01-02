Dubai real estate kicks off 2026 strongly after record-breaking growth in 2025

A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2022. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate market began 2026 on a robust note, recording property transactions worth AED 771.12 million ($210 million) on the first working day of the year, underscoring sustained investor confidence following a record-breaking 2025.

According to official data, 204 transactions were completed in a single day, comprising 140 residential units, 40 buildings and 24 land plots, signalling broad-based demand across multiple property segments.

The highest-value transaction was recorded on Palm Jumeirah, where a luxury apartment sold for AED 33.5 million. This was followed by a hotel apartment at Address Fountain Views, Tower 2, near Burj Khalifa, which fetched AED 14.4 million, while another apartment in Burj Khalifa sold for AED 10.3 million, ranking as the third-largest deal of the day.

The strong opening comes after a landmark year for Dubai’s property sector, with total real estate sales reaching AED 682 billion ($185.5 billion) in 2025, according to the Dubai Land Department. The figure represented a 30.6 per cent increase over 2024, marking the fifth consecutive year of record-breaking growth.

— Reporter

Total transactions during 2025 stood at 214,912, reflecting robust activity across residential, commercial and land markets.

Population growth continued to support sustained housing demand, with Dubai’s population surpassing 4.03 million in 2025. More than 208,000 new residents relocated to the emirate during the year for employment, lifestyle and long-term settlement. Since 2014, over 1.35 million people have moved to Dubai, providing a durable demand base for real estate.

Demographic data showed that buyers aged 31 to 45 accounted for the majority of purchases, with the 36–40 age group leading activity — a trend analysts say reflects career stability, family formation and long-term residency decisions rather than speculative investment.