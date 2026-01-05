'Modi knew I wasn't happy': Trump warns India of higher tariffs over Russian oil purchases

US President Donald Trump meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC, US on February 13, 2025. — Reuters

NEW DELHI/COPENHAGEN: The United States could raise tariffs on India if New Delhi doesn't meet Washington's demand to curb purchases of Russian oil, President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"Modi [...] knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy," Trump said on Sunday.

"They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly," Trump said in response to a question on India's Russian oil purchases.

India's commerce ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US doubled import tariffs on Indian goods to 50% last year as punishment for its heavy buying of Russian oil. Despite the hefty tariffs, India's exports to the US leapt in November.

Encouraged by the improved trade data, Indian officials have maintained a firm stance against US trade demands, signalling limited flexibility in areas such as agricultural imports, while data shows India's oil purchases from Russia have declined.

India is asking refiners for weekly disclosures of Russian and US. oil purchases, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week, adding that they expect Russian crude imports to dip below 1 million barrels per day as New Delhi seeks to clinch a trade deal with Washington.

Modi has spoken to Trump at least three times over the phone since he imposed tariffs, but the discussions remain inconclusive.

India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer to discuss bilateral trade and economic ties last month in Delhi.

Greenland annexation

Furthermore, President Trump doubled down on his claim that Greenland should become part of the US, despite calls by Denmark's prime minister to stop "threatening" the territory.

Washington's military intervention in Venezuela has reignited fears for Greenland, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to annex, given its strategic location in the Arctic.

While aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, Trump reiterated the goal.

General view of Kangerlussuaq as Danish, Swedish and Norwegian home guard units together with Danish, German and French troops take part in joint military drills in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland on September 17, 2025. — Reuters

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it," he said in response to a reporter's question.

"We'll worry about Greenland in about two months... let´s talk about Greenland in 20 days."

Over the weekend, the Danish prime minister called on Washington to stop "threatening its historical ally".

"I have to say this very clearly to the United States: it is absolutely absurd to say that the US should take control of Greenland," PM Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.

She also noted that Denmark, "and thus Greenland", was a Nato member protected by the agreement´s security guarantees.