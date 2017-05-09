US teen leaves behind Ellen’s Oscars selfie for most retweets

A tweet by US teen has left behind Ellen DeGeneres’ famous group selfie tweet, getting the most retweets in the world.

“Yo @Wendy’s how many tweets for a year of free chicken nuggets,” tweeted Carter Wilkerson from the state of Nevada. Wendy’s a US fast food company, replied 18 million—surely in jest. Little did they know the tweet will not only reach the limit but also exceed it.

Although the fast food chain had said it would take 18 million retweets for the 16-year-old to receive a year of free chicken nuggets, they immediately promised a year of free nuggets.

The teen’s accomplishment was also acknowledged by The Guinness Book of World Records in a tweet.

The record was previously held by the 2014 Oscars selfie tweeted by Degeneres, which had gone viral and inspired various similar group-selfies around the world.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

