Anti-polio campaigns start in Larkana, Sargodha

LARKANA: Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Kahsif Ali Tipu inaugurated on Mondat a four-day anti-polio campaign in the city on Monday.

During the four-day campaign, children of upto five years of age will be administered oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV).

The health department’s drive will continue till May 18.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that the eradication of polio is a challenge for the whole nation and everyone has to perform an important role in achieving this national task.

Deputy Commissioner also said that the officials of the health department are working hard with dedication, honesty and full devotion for making the district polio-free.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of health department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF have deployed 820 teams to administer OPV drops to children in the Larkana district.

Four-day polio campaign in Sargodha

A four-day polio vaccination campaign started in the Sargodha district on Monday, according to a press release.

Sargodha health authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Nusrat Riaz said the campaign will continue till May 18. She said that a total of 1,480 teams have been constituted to immunise children under five years of age.

The polio teams comprise of 1,207 mobile teams, 194 fixed and 79 transit teams.

The CEO health said that during ongoing campaign a total of 577,751 children would be immunised, for which 480 teams were in the field.

