20 pro wrestlers including Wade Barrett, arrive in Pakistan

KARACHI: 20 international wrestlers, including former WWE star Wade Barrett, have arrived in Pakistan to showcase their skills to Pakistani fans and entertain them with some top level pro-wrestling competition.

The wrestlers have been brought to Pakistan by Pro Wrestling Entertainment group, which aims to give sport a new height in country.

“Wrestlers have finally arrived in Pakistan; we are bringing a great event for wrestling fans in Pakistan. It is a big event for Pakistan, fans here will see their favourite wrestlers in action in Pakistan,” said Zeeshan Bashir of PWE.

Former WWE star Wade Barret, France based wrestler of Pakistani origin Badshah Pehlwan Khan and Tiny Iron were among the twenty wrestlers who arrived in Pakistan early Tuesday morning.

Others to join the party are Tango, Flesh, Zefy, Bambikiller, Yacine Osmani, Fabio Ferrari, Mr Jacky, Ludovic Vaillant, Angel's Bombita, Audrey Bride, Mickey Trash, Betty Trash, Omen, Adam Flex Maxted, Aaron Rammy, Bernard Vandamme abd Xtreme Fury.

WWE Star and English actor Wade Barrett said that he was glad to be in Pakistan and looking forward for some incredible wrestling action for next few days.

“We are excited to be here, it is my first time in Pakistan. I have heard that fans here are really incredibly passionate and excited for wrestling,” said Barrett, who has several wrestling titles to his belt.

“It is going to be incredible experience, we have got some of the best wrestlers in Pakistan, fans here will have a great time,” he added.

Six feet tall Tiny Iron of UK, who is also in Pakistan gave a clear message to the wrestling fans in Pakistan, which is “It is going to be rumble”

“I am here, Tiny Iron is here. Its PWE time, I am glad to be back to Karachi. It is going to be rumble; Tiny Iron is in the town now. It is going to be best time here,” he roared while talking to media at Karachi airport.

Badshah Pehlwan Khan, the only Pakistani pro wrestler representing Pakistan in pro wrestling said that it is proud moment and like a dream coming true.

“I am happy that I am able to bring pro wrestling to Pakistan. Players from all over worlds here and tomorrow we will be in action, I want everyone to come and support,” said Badshah, who’s catchphrases are "Pakistan Will Rise" or "Pakistani Kissi Se Kum Nahin”.

“It is a proud moment for me. Time for us to tell everyone that Pakistan is a peaceful place, everyone should come and support the event,” the France based wrestler of Pakistani origin added

The action-packed wrestling event will also showcase bouts between female wrestlers from the world and to participate in female wrestling event female wrestlers Audrey Bride, Angel’s Bombita and Betty Trash have also arrived in Pakistan.

The first of the event will be held in Karachi on May 17th, followed by events in Lahore on 19th and in Islamabad on 21st.

