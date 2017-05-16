Panama probe: JIT summons Sharif family's television interviews, statements

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama case summoned the television interviews and statements of the Sharif family on Tuesday.

The asked the Press Information Department to submit a summary of the PM, Hussain Nawaz, and Maryam Nawaz's statements.

The team will compare the statements of the PM's family and other documentary evidence, sources told Geo News.

Any discrepancies in the statements of the Nawaz family will be part of the questions that will be posed in the probe, sources added.

On Monday, the JIT decided to hire the services of a private British audit firm to probe documents related to Panama Papers, sources told Geo News.

Security and Exchange Company representative in the JIT Bilal Rasool was handed over the responsibility of contacting the British audit firm.

It was also observed during the meeting that the documents provided by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were not verifiable.

The JIT decided that only verified documents will be used in the probe.

The Supreme Court’s special bench constituted the JIT to probe funds used by the prime minister's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

The Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad was declared the JIT Secretariat and members moved their offices to the location for the investigation.

