Three injured in car-train collision in Quetta

QUETTA: At least three people were injured when a car collided with a train in Quetta on Tuesday.

The car collided with Akbar Bugti Express en route Lahore.

The car was completely destroyed in the accident, and traffic on the railway track was suspended, rescue sources told Geo News.

Earlier on Saturday, a goods train transporting containers to Lahore crashed into the rear side of another train carrying oil to Multan between the Bholari and Meeting Pul near Kotri, resulting into several bogies crashing into one another and many getting thrown off track.

Railways DS Nisar Memon said around 23 bogies were derailed, whereas the engine of one of the trains was also completely destroyed.

Both the North and South-bound train network were halted owing to the accident, with Memon saying it could take around eight hours to clear the tracks and reopen rail traffic between Karachi and Punjab.

No casualties were said to have taken place in the accident.

