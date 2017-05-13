Clearing work under way after trains crash near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Operations are under way to clear the wreckage and reopen railways tracks after two goods trains collided near Kotri early Saturday.

The incident occurred between the Bholari and Meeting Pul near Kotri. Officials said a goods train transporting containers to Lahore crashed into the rear side of another train carrying oil to Multan. As a result, several bogies crashed into one another, and many were also thrown off track.

Railways DS Nisar Memon said around 23 bogies were derailed, whereas the engine of one of the trains was also completely destroyed.

Both the North and South-bound train network was halted owing to the accident, with Memon saying it could take around eight hours to clear the tracks and reopen rail traffic between Karachi and Punjab.

No casualties are said to have taken place in the accident.

