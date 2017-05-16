Helen Khan wants this actress to portray her in her biopic

The Cabaret Queen of the 1960s and 70s, Helen Khan has been Bollywood's darling for quite a long time.

The grace and sophistication brought by Helen on the screen have always been unmatched.

The journey of Cabaret Queen's as a dancing diva to the wife of Salim Khan is absolutely worthy of a feature film, and that’s what is going to happen soon.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is planning yesteryear actress's biopic along with his father Salim Khan.

According to sources close to the Khan family, Helen biopic would be produced by Salman Khan and scripted by Salim Khan.

And that's not it!

If you're wondering whom Helen would want to play her part in the biopic then let us enlighten you it's Bajirao Mastani actress.

On a comedy show, when Helen was asked whom did she think could essay her on-screen, she immediately said, “Padukone!”

The legendary actress-dancing queen thinks that the attractive Deepika Padukone is the perfect choice to essay her life on 70mm.

We just can't wait for it to happen!

