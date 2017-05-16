Third Bioresonance Therapy centre opens up in Karachi

Related Stories Bio Resonance Therapy: A new glimmer of hope

KARACHI: With the aim to provide easy access to health facilities to the poor, Dr Muhammad Khalid started a Bioresonance treatment centre, Medical Frequency Centre, about two years ago.

The doctor has opened by a new Medical Frequency Centre in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, which was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra on Tuesday.

We are trying to provide quality health care to the people of Karachi and such centres, providing alternate medical treatment, will not only help the poor but also help introduce latest medical technology, said Vohra while addressing the ceremony.

Bioresonance therapy

Speaking about the treatment, Dr Khalid explained “Each organ in the human body has a different frequency on which it functions. When this frequency reduces or increases, it affects that particular organ which results in pain or illness.”

He remarked that bioresonance is an advanced method of treatment that makes use of biological frequencies. It is a non-invasive, non-drug treatment that focuses on the biophysics of the body instead of the biochemistry, he said.

“With the help of technology, we first convert electromagnetic waves into sound waves. An instrument is set to match the original frequency of the particular organ, which helps bring the organ back to its natural frequency,” Dr Khalid said, adding “I believe that energy generated at sub-atomic level can cure human diseases.”

