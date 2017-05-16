CM Murad accuses federal govt of treating Sindh unfairly

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah lambasted the federal government and said that Sindh is being treated unfairly while speaking at the Sindh Assembly session on Tuesday.

“We have paid all our obligations,” he said, adding that government has paid Rs27 billion for clearance of outstanding dues this year. “We even have a clearance letter from HESCO and SESCO.”

He urged the issue of federal tariff should be resolved. “We won’t allow electricity to be produced from local sources.”

Moreover, a resolution to end unannounced load-shedding in the province, which was moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sherzaman, was passed unanimously in the assembly.

Speaking on the issue of load-shedding, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s leader Nusrat Sahar Abbas remarked that Sindh government has failed to pay the outstanding electricity dues, adding it is impossible for people to get electricity.

Rejecting the claims of the opposition, CM Murad said that politics should not be done on electricity bills. “Sindh government does not have to pay a single penny to anyone.”

He further added that it doesn’t matter if federal government plays it part in resolving electricity crises in Sindh. Provincial government will continue to play its part for provision of electricity, he added.

Other resolutions pertaining to controlling school fees and forming disaster management centres in secondary and higher secondary schools were also passed unanimously.

On the other, the members of government and opposition also stressed the need to resolve differences with goods transporters.

