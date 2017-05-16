Arundhati Roy calls Indian aggression in Kashmir ‘shameful’

NEW DELHI: Human rights activist Arundhati Roy has called the Indian aggression in the Kashmir ‘shameful’ and said that the New Delhi`s oppression cannot subdue Kashmiri struggle.

Speaking during her visit to Srinagar, she said India cannot achieve its objective in the occupied valley even if its army deployment raises from 7 lakh to 70 lakh, further adding that Kashmiris have remained committed with their anti-India sentiments from many years.

Taking a jibe at the Indian government she said that pity on the government which stops its authors from expressing their thoughts and put in jail those who raise their voice against injustices, however, sets free corrupt, rapists and other criminals.

Recently Indian forces cordoned off more than 20 villages in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, Indian media reported, in the wake of a surge in rebel attacks on the occupying forces in recent weeks.

According to NDTV, more than 3,000 personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the search operation launched early Thursday morning.

"Over 30 companies of Indian forces have besieged villages in Shopian since 3 am looking for armed fighters," IoK local Faysal tweeted.

A few days ago, similar raids were carried out at various places in Kulgam, as well as adjoining Shopian following a tip off about the presence of two people suspected of involvement in the killing of seven people including five Indian policemen, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

On April 22, Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Budgam district of the occupied valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Hayatpora area of Chadoora in the district.

Innocent civilians were beaten by Indian troops during the operation, which led to clashes between Indian troops and the youth, locals reported.

