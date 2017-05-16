Mashal case: Three, including lecturer, arrested

NOWSHERA: Police on Tuesday arrested three more suspects, including an Islamic Studies lecturer, in Mashal lynching case, bringing the total tally to 56.

Suspects include Wajid alias Malang, an Islamic Studies lecturer at a government degree college, and students Jalal and Sajjad.

Read more: Mashal’s father demands arrest of facilitators

Police said that Wajid was the right-hand man of the main accused in the case, Arif, who remains on the run, and had also given an incendiary speech before Mashal was murdered by a mob.

Sajid and Jalal were presented in a special Anti-Terrorism Court today, which remanded the two in four-day police custody. Wajid will be presented in court tomorrow.

Mashal Khan was a student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan was lynched by an enraged mob on the premises of the University after being accused of blasphemy.

