Uber's new update to make it easier for users to switch between modes of transportation

Uber keeps on getting new updates but this time it has got some important one and yeah useful too.

Uber has just made it a lot easier for customers to hop out of one of their cars and onto another form of transportation.

Cool! Isn't it?

The well-known ride-hailing service announced the update on Tuesday that its Android app will now allow users to easily access real-time public transportation data which actually means that those customers who are using Android can better plan trips that require multiple modes of transportation.and say, jump out of an Uber and continue traveling on a bus or train.

To add the new data, Uber has partnered with Canadian navigation and transit company aptly called Transit.

The new integration is available in close to 50 cities as of Tuesday, according to a press release put up by Uber.

Android users in Albuquerque, Ann Arbor, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Charlottesville, Chattanooga, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Connecticut, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Grand Rapids, Hampton Roads, Honolulu, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Madison, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland (ME), Portland (OR), Raleigh, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, SF Bay Area, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay Area, DC and Worcester can already have the update.

It's important to note that now when the riders use Uber on an Android device in a supported city, they will see train times pop up in the app when they're within one block of a train station.

According to UberIf riders are interested in taking any of those trains but want to plan their trip a bit more thoroughly, they can tap on the public transit information and enter the Transit app to learn more. Train times will also "refresh regularly" in the ride-sharing app.

