Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
REUTERS

Hamas dissolves Gaza administration in Palestinian unity bid

By
REUTERS

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the 34th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 27, 2017. Photo: Reuters
 

CAIRO: Palestinian political group Hamas said on Sunday it has dissolved its administration that runs Gaza and agrees to hold general elections in order to end a long-running feud with President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement.

The last Palestinian legislative election was held in 2006 when Hamas scored a surprise victory, which laid the ground for a political rupture. Hamas and Fatah fought a short civil war in Gaza in 2007 and since then Hamas has governed the small coastal enclave.

Numerous attempts since 2011 to reconcile the two movements and form a power-sharing unity government in Gaza and the West Bank have so far failed. Hamas and Fatah agreed in 2014 to form a national reconciliation government, but despite that agreement, Hamas’s shadow government has continued to rule the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that it has dissolved its shadow government, that it will allow the reconciliation government to operate in Gaza and that it agrees to hold elections and enter talks with Fatah.

Mahmoud Aloul, a senior Fatah official welcomed cautiously Hamas’s position. “If this is Hamas statement, then this is a positive sign,” he told Reuters. “We in Fatah movement are ready to implement reconciliation.”

Hoping to pressure Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza, Abbas has cut payments to Israel for the electricity it supplies to Gaza. This means that electricity has often been provided for less than four hours a day, and never more than six.

Representatives for Abbas, who is in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, could not be reached for comment, nor could Fatah representatives presently in Egypt, which has been hosting talks with Hamas.

Some polls show that if parliamentary elections were held now, Hamas would win them in both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the seat of Abbas’s Palestinian Authority.

The Western-backed Abbas, 82, is now 12 years into what was to be a four-year term and is an unpopular leader according to opinion polls. He has no clear successor and there are no steps being taken toward a presidential election any time soon.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Four killed in Afghan market explosion

Four killed in Afghan market explosion

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

 Updated 7 hours ago
Iran won´t bow to US 'bullying' on nuclear deal: Khamenei

Iran won´t bow to US 'bullying' on nuclear deal: Khamenei

 Updated 7 hours ago
India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates controversial dam project

India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates controversial dam project

 Updated 10 hours ago
Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh

Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh

 Updated 10 hours ago
British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

Updated 11 hours ago
Second man arrested over London train attack, threat level eased

Second man arrested over London train attack, threat level eased

 Updated 12 hours ago
Britain aims for new security treaty with EU

Britain aims for new security treaty with EU

 Updated 15 hours ago
US attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw

US attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement