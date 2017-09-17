Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
REUTERS

Aid group warns of death among Rohingya in Bangladesh

By
REUTERS

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

COX‘S BAZAR: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh could die due to a lack of food, shelter and water available for the huge numbers of them fleeing violence in Myanmar, an aid agency warned on Sunday.

Nearly 410,000 members of the Rohingya Muslim minority fled from western Rakhine state to Bangladesh to escape a military offensive that the United Nations has branded a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing”.

“Many people are arriving hungry, exhausted and with no food or water,” Mark Pierce, Bangladesh country director for the Save the Children aid agency said in a statement.

“I’m particularly worried that the demand for food, shelter, water and basic hygiene support is not being met due to the sheer number of people in need. If families can’t meet their basic needs, the suffering will get even worse and lives could be lost.”

Bangladesh has for decades faced influxes of Rohingya fleeing persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where the Rohingya are regarded as illegal migrants.

Bangladesh was already home to 400,000 Rohingya before the latest crisis erupted on Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts and an army camp, killing a dozen people.

Pierce said the humanitarian response needed to be rapidly scaled up.

”That can only be done if the international community steps up funding,” he said.

Rights monitors and fleeing Rohingya say the Myanmar security forces and Rakhine Buddhist vigilantes responded to the Aug. 25 insurgent attacks with what they say is a campaign of violence and arson aimed at driving out the Muslim population.

Myanmar rejects that, saying its security forces are carrying out clearance operations against the insurgents of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, which claimed responsibility for the August attacks and similar, smaller, raids in October.

The Myanmar government has declared the group a terrorist organization and accused it of setting the fires and attacking civilians.

Bangladesh border guards said on Sunday the flow of refugees leaving Myanmar had eased off over the past day, apparently because bad weather had discouraged people from taking to boats to reach Bangladesh.

Advertisement

More From World:

Four killed in Afghan market explosion

Four killed in Afghan market explosion

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

Rain and evictions add to Rohingya misery

 Updated 7 hours ago
Iran won´t bow to US 'bullying' on nuclear deal: Khamenei

Iran won´t bow to US 'bullying' on nuclear deal: Khamenei

 Updated 7 hours ago
India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates controversial dam project

India Prime Minister Modi inaugurates controversial dam project

 Updated 10 hours ago
British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

British Airways plane searched at Paris airport after 'security alert'

Updated 11 hours ago
Second man arrested over London train attack, threat level eased

Second man arrested over London train attack, threat level eased

 Updated 12 hours ago
Hamas dissolves Gaza administration in Palestinian unity bid

Hamas dissolves Gaza administration in Palestinian unity bid

 Updated 13 hours ago
Britain aims for new security treaty with EU

Britain aims for new security treaty with EU

 Updated 15 hours ago
US attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw

US attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement