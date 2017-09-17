Victory shows people reject Nawaz's disqualification, says Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Sunday claimed that the party’s victory in the NA-120 constituency shows the nation’s decision to reject former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.



“We are thankful to the people of Lahore,” he said. “People of Lahore have helped Begum Kulsoom Nawaz reach the National Assembly.”

He insisted that Nawaz draws massive support from the nation, and his only ‘crime’ [for which he was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court] was restoring peace in Balochistan.

Discussing today’s election process, Rafique claimed that strict security measures took time to vote and PML-N suffered as ‘thousands of its supporters’ were not let in to vote.

The PML-N extended its lead against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) as counting of votes continues in the closely contested by-elections in Nawaz Sharif’s former constituency NA-120.

Polling for the by-election in NA-120 concluded at 5pm on Sunday in the constituency’s 220 polling stations.

The former prime minister spoke to the media in London today and said he was satisfied with the way the PML-N's election campaign was managed.



“The party ran a very effective campaign in the NA-120 constituency,” Nawaz said while talking to the media in London. “The nation was very receptive [of our campaign] for which I am very grateful.”

Nawaz' daughter, Maryam Nawaz, handled the NA-120 campaign while her mother and PML-N candidate for the by-poll, Kulsoom Nawaz, undergoes treatment for lymphoma in London.



