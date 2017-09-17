Voters went missing from NA-120 constituency, claims Nawaz

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday claimed he has received complaints from the NA-120 constituency and alleged that some voters went missing from the constituency in the run-up to the by-polls.



Responding to a question regarding the election campaign in the constituency, the former prime minister said he was satisfied with the way the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) election campaign was managed.



“The party ran a very effective campaign in the NA-120 constituency,” Nawaz said while talking to the media in London. “The nation was very receptive [of our campaign] for which I am very grateful.”

Nawaz' daughter, Maryam Nawaz, handled the NA-120 campaign while her mother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate for the by-poll, Kulsoom Nawaz, undergoes treatment for lymphoma in London.



The former premier is visiting London to meet his wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Kulsoom’s treatment is underway and another surgery is planned in the coming days,” Nawaz said.

In response to a question about his meeting with the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz said the two leaders discussed ‘national and international issues’ in the meeting that took place today in London.

A total of 44 candidates contested the NA-120 by-poll.



The Election Commission of Pakistan established 220 polling stations and 573 polling booths to facilitate the constituency’s 321,786 registered voters.

