Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
AFP

Rising world hunger requires rural rethink: UN

By
AFP

Monday Oct 09, 2017

Small-scale farmers produce 80 percent of the food supply in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Photo: AFP

ROME: A sudden rise in hunger across the globe will require a new emphasis on developing rural economies, the United Nations said on Monday.

After steadily declining for a decade, 2016 saw an increase in hunger, with 815 million people, or 11 percent of the world's population, chronically undernourished.

That represents an increase of 38 million on the previous year, the UN said, due in part to climate change aggravating severe weather and conflicts.

But a report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said stimulating growth in rural areas could be key to fighting the trend and reaching the goal set by the international community of eliminating hunger and poverty by 2030.

"There could be no clearer wake-up call," the FAO said in the annual State of Food and Agriculture report.

"With the majority of the world's poor and hungry living in these areas, achieving the 2030 development agenda will hinge on unlocking that oft-neglected potential," the report said.

The affected countries are mainly in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, where small-scale farmers who produce 80 percent of the food supply are in danger of being "left behind", the report said.

"Investments to improve their productivity are urgently needed," the report said, emphasising that farming needs to be connected with small- and medium-sized cities.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump's popularity is slipping in rural America: poll

Trump's popularity is slipping in rural America: poll

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Asia-Pacific: the world's most disaster-prone region

Asia-Pacific: the world's most disaster-prone region

 Updated 46 minutes ago
Suspect who shot dead Texas Tech officer gets caught

Suspect who shot dead Texas Tech officer gets caught

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump-Corker spat complicates drive for tax reform in US Senate

Trump-Corker spat complicates drive for tax reform in US Senate

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bangladesh arrests top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami party

Bangladesh arrests top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami party

 Updated 6 hours ago
Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence

Catalan leader under pressure to drop independence

 Updated 4 hours ago
At least 10 killed by wildfires in California wine country

At least 10 killed by wildfires in California wine country

 Updated 5 hours ago
Far right wants Austria to join group of anti-immigrant states

Far right wants Austria to join group of anti-immigrant states

 Updated 7 hours ago
Zimbabwe's Mugabe creates cyber ministry in cabinet reshuffle

Zimbabwe's Mugabe creates cyber ministry in cabinet reshuffle

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement