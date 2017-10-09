Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Monday Oct 09 2017
By
AFP

UK's Prince Harry says troops need mental as well as physical fitness combat training

By
AFP

Monday Oct 09, 2017

Britain's Prince Harry speaks at an event on mental health, at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in central London, Britain October 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry said on Monday the mental health of serving soldiers was as important as ensuring they were ready to take part in conflicts.

He was speaking as he launched a new partnership between Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the younger royals’ charity.

Harry, who spent 10 years in the military, including two tours of Afghanistan, joined forces with Britain’s Defence Secretary Michael Fallon to promote a new initiative to offer mental health support to those in the armed forces, their families and veterans.

“Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness. It is just as much about mental fitness too,” Harry said.

The new partnership will see the Royal Foundation, established by Harry, his elder brother Prince William and William’s wife Kate to support their chosen charities, provide advice and resources to the MoD to raise awareness of good mental health and improve training, education and information sharing.

“Our soldiers, sailors and airmen are the best in the world but we will only maintain that if we are as serious about improving mental health as we are our combat skills and cutting-edge technology,” Fallon said.

Prince Harry is greeted by Britain’s Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and the Chair of Royal Foundation Keith Mills as he arrives to speak at an event on mental health at the Ministry of Defence in Central London on October 9, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Since Harry left the military, he has made campaigning over mental health issues and the fate of veterans two of his priorities.

Earlier this year he revealed he himself had come “very close to a breakdown” a number of times following the death of his mother, Diana, when he was 12 years old.

Harry is also the creator and founder of the Invictus Games, a multinational sporting event for wounded, sick or disabled military personnel.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Cholera claims unborn children as epidemic spreads Yemen misery

Cholera claims unborn children as epidemic spreads Yemen misery

 Updated 3 hours ago
Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs

Japan scientists grow drugs in chicken eggs

 Updated 20 hours ago
Anxiety, depression greatest in younger kids with facial birth defects

Anxiety, depression greatest in younger kids with facial birth defects

 Updated 2 days ago
Orthorexia: When 'healthy eating' ends up making you sick

Orthorexia: When 'healthy eating' ends up making you sick

 Updated 3 days ago
Doctors, paramedics continue to protest in Islamabad

Doctors, paramedics continue to protest in Islamabad

 Updated 4 days ago
Antibody cocktail halts Zika in monkeys: study

Antibody cocktail halts Zika in monkeys: study

 Updated 4 days ago
27 fall victim to Dengue in first week of October in Karachi

27 fall victim to Dengue in first week of October in Karachi

 Updated 5 days ago
Zika vaccine shows promise in early human trial

Zika vaccine shows promise in early human trial

 Updated 5 days ago
Meditation may help prevent heart disease

Meditation may help prevent heart disease

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement