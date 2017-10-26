Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 26 2017
Murtaza Ali Shah

Cabbie sentenced to eight weeks for harassing Jemima

Thursday Oct 26, 2017

Hassan Mahhmood, 27, bombarded Jemima, 43, with more than a thousand calls, texts and WhatsApp messages after she and her friends used his black taxi in June 2016. Photo: File

A cabbie who subjected socialite Jemima Khan to a concerted campaign of harassment after she posed for a selfie with him has received a suspended sentence.

Hassan Mahhmood, 27, bombarded Jemima, 43, with more than a thousand calls, texts and WhatsApp messages after she and her friends used his black taxi in June 2016.

Mahhmood, who had previously admitted a charge of harassment, became obsessed with Jemima because she is the ex-wife of his hero, the Pakistan cricket team captain-turned politician Imran Khan.

Judge Martin Edmunds QC sentenced Mahhmood to eight weeks prison, and suspended him for 18 months. 

Edmunds told Mahhmood that he had left Jemima "increasingly frightened that he would visit her home."

"She would ask family or friends to stay over and the seriousness of this is shown by the fact that she was planning to move her house," Judge Edmunds told Mahhmood.

"It is sad that she delayed reporting you out of fear that you would seek revenge."

