Iran says any US attack will trigger retaliation

An Iranian missile is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran on August 20, 2025. — Reuters

US military, shipping will be legitimate targets: Iranian official

Israeli PM, Marco Rubio discuss possible US intervention on call.

Tel Aviv on high alert due to prospects of any action by Washington.

PARIS: Iran on Sunday warned that it would strike US military and shipping targets in the event of a new attack by Washington during an ongoing wave of protests.

"In the event of a military attack by the US, both the occupied territory and centres of the US military and shipping will be our legitimate targets," said Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who told parliament in comments broadcast by state TV.



Tehran's warning comes as sources say Israel is on high alert for the possibility of US intervention amid protests in Iran.

The country has faced demonstrations since December 28, 2025, on the issue of soaring inflation, with authorities accusing the US and Israel of fomenting unrest.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days and warned Iran’s rulers against using force against demonstrators. On Saturday, Trump said the US stands "ready to help".

The sources, who were present for Israeli security consultations over the weekend, did not elaborate on what Israel's high-alert footing meant in practice. Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war in June, in which the US joined Israel in launching airstrikes.

In a phone call on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the possibility of US intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source who was present for the conversation.

A US official confirmed the two men spoke but did not say what topics they discussed.