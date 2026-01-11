OIC terms Israel's recognition of Somaliland illegal, warns against displacing Palestinians

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha (left) and others attending Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on January 10, 2026 at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. — X@OIC_OCI

OIC meeting held after Israel's announcement to recognise "Somaliland".

Decision sets dangerous precedent under international law: secy general.

Organisation warns against cooperation in Palestinian displacement schemes.



The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned and categorically rejected Israel's decision to recognise the so-called "Somaliland" as an independent state, calling the move a blatant violation of the sovereignty, national unity, territorial integrity, and internationally recognised borders of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The condemnation was issued during the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held on Saturday at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah. The emergency meeting was convened to discuss the serious developments in Somalia following Israel's announcement on December 26, 2025.

Addressing the opening session, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said the meeting was taking place at an extremely delicate and sensitive time. He said that Israel's recognition of the so-called "Somaliland" region constitutes a dangerous precedent, a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to regional security and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar represented Pakistan during the meeting, which also passed two resolutions — one to condemn Israel's recognition of Somaliland and another against schemes for the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

In its strongly worded resolution, the OIC affirmed its full and unwavering support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and expressed strong solidarity with the Somali government and people.

The organisation reiterated its absolute rejection of any actions or measures that could undermine Somalia's unity, territorial integrity, or sovereignty over its entire territory.

The OIC stressed that Israel's action constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the fundamental principle of respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It warned that the move poses a direct threat to peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region, with potentially dangerous implications for regional and international peace.

Reaffirming its long-standing position, the OIC emphasised that the so-called "Somaliland" is an integral and inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and does not possess any independent international legal status.

The resolution read that any attempt to separate or recognise "Somaliland" represents blatant interference in Somalia's internal affairs and a direct affront to its unity and sovereignty.

The organisation also strongly condemned what it described as an illegal visit carried out on January 6, 2026, by an Israeli official to Somaliland, asserting that the visit constituted a serious violation of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Additionally, the OIC categorically rejected any illegal foreign military, security, or intelligence presence on Somali territory, particularly any Israeli presence.

It stressed that attempts to establish military bases, security arrangements, strategic investments, or any foreign presence without the approval of Somalia's legitimate federal government are an assault on national sovereignty and a "red line that cannot be crossed."

The OIC called on its member states, as well as international and regional organisations, to refrain from any form of official or quasi-official engagement with "Somaliland" authorities outside the framework of Somalia's national sovereignty.

In another resolution, the organisation also warned against any cooperation with Israeli schemes to forcibly displace the Palestinian people, stating that such cooperation would amount to complicity in crimes and serious violations of international and humanitarian law.

The OIC categorically rejected any scheme and attempts to displace Palestinians from their land, including in Gaza.

The organisation urged its secretary general to engage the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, and the UN secretary general to highlight the gravity of Israel's actions and called on the international community, particularly permanent members of the UNSC, to uphold their legal and moral responsibilities to protect international peace and security in the Horn of Africa.