Ban namaz at Taj Mahal or allow Hindus to pray there too: RSS

An Indian right-wing organisation’s subsidiary group has demanded Fridays prayers at Taj Mahal be banned, reported India Today.

While speaking to the news organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bhartiya Itihaas Sankalan Samiti National Organisation Secretary Dr Balmukund Pandey said Muslims should not be allowed to use Taj Mahal as a religious site as it is a national heritage. “Permission to perform namaz at Agra’s Taj Mahal should be withdrawn.”

He further said that if namaz is allowed to be prayed at Taj Mahal then permission should also be granted to Hindus to perform Shiva prayers.

The white marble mausoleum is closed on Fridays to facilitate the prayers.

A few days ago, members of a right-wing organisation, Hindu Yuva, attempted to recite hymn to the Hindu lord, Shiv, in the premises of Taj, reported India Times. They were demanding the rights to perform prayers, saying Taj was a Shiva Temple before being converted into a mausoleum. Resultantly, they were taken away by security personnel.



According to Pandey, there is evidence to prove Taj Mahal was a Shiva Temple that was constructed by a Hindu king. He added Taj cannot be a symbol of love as Empreror Shahjehan married within four months of his queen Mumtaz Mahal’s death.

However, a prayer leader said there is a mosque built next to Taj Mahal and namaz is performed there. He added hymn to Shiva should not be recited near the grave. The prayer leader believed the entire controversy was uncalled for and could be solved through dialogue.