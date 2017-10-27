Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 27 2017
By
Web Desk

Ban namaz at Taj Mahal or allow Hindus to pray there too: RSS

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 27, 2017

An Indian right-wing organisation’s subsidiary group has demanded Fridays prayers at Taj Mahal be banned, reported India Today.

While speaking to the news organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Akhil Bhartiya Itihaas Sankalan Samiti National Organisation Secretary Dr Balmukund Pandey said Muslims should not be allowed to use Taj Mahal as a religious site as it is a national heritage. “Permission to perform namaz at Agra’s Taj Mahal should be withdrawn.”

Taj Mahal sits on stolen property: BJP leader

Subramanian Swamy said he had access to documents that support his statement

He further said that if namaz is allowed to be prayed at Taj Mahal then permission should also be granted to Hindus to perform Shiva prayers.

The white marble mausoleum is closed on Fridays to facilitate the prayers.

A few days ago, members of a right-wing organisation, Hindu Yuva, attempted to recite hymn to the Hindu lord, Shiv, in the premises of Taj, reported India Times. They were demanding the rights to perform prayers, saying Taj was a Shiva Temple before being converted into a mausoleum. Resultantly, they were taken away by security personnel.

According to Pandey, there is evidence to prove Taj Mahal was a Shiva Temple that was constructed by a Hindu king. He added Taj cannot be a symbol of love as Empreror Shahjehan married within four months of his queen Mumtaz Mahal’s death.

Taj Mahal built by traitors, is blot on Indian culture: BJP lawmaker

Mausoleum was removed from Uttar Pradesh’s booklet of tourism earlier in October

However, a prayer leader said there is a mosque built next to Taj Mahal and namaz is performed there. He added hymn to Shiva should not be recited near the grave. The prayer leader believed the entire controversy was uncalled for and could be solved through dialogue.  

